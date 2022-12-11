Watch Dogs Legion could be the next Ubisoft game to debut on Steamaccording to a clue posted on the series page on the Valve platform, where you can see the logo of the last chapter in red.

Considering that the offers on the Watch Dogs franchise will start tomorrow, many think that theexit of Legion will take place on December 12, a few days after the debut of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is also immediately available in promotion.

Should this prediction not come true, the second Ubisoft product to arrive on Steam will be Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which already has a active page with lots of official launch dateset in this case for 15 December.

In short, the French house has planned its return to the Valve store very quickly and in conjunction with discounts that make this move even more interesting, encouraging users to buy without thinking twice.

As for the game, its features and its many new features, find all the details in our Watch Dogs: Legion review.