In video games and science fiction literature, we often encounter futuristic scenarios in which a sophisticated surveillance network monitors the lives of citizens; example of this is the CTOS (Central Operating System) featured in the Watch Dogs game. In this article, we will examine whether such a technology could actually exist in reality, discussing its potential and its limitations.

In addition, we will make a comparison with the Chinese social credit system, which is currently one of the most similar systems in reality.

CTOS: An overview

Watch Dogs CTOS is an advanced surveillance system that interconnects critical infrastructure and devices in a city, enabling centralized control and unprecedented data collection. This system allows the game’s protagonists to manipulate and exploit the information gathered to achieve their goals.

Technical feasibility

While the Watch Dogs CTOS is fascinating and narratively engaging, its practical implementation in reality presents many obstacles, one of the main limitations is the complexity and heterogeneity of the devices and systems present in our cities.

To create a centralized system like CTOS, it would be necessary to standardize and interconnect a wide range of heterogeneous technologies, which would require an enormous amount of resources and unprecedented cooperation between the organizations involved.

Furthermore, ensuring the security of such a complex system would be extremely difficult; The CTOS, being a network vulnerable to cyber attacks, could be subject to hacking by malicious individuals.

Any breach of security could lead to serious consequences, compromising the privacy of citizens and allowing an abuse of power.

Unique operating system

Given that it would be unthinkable for everyone to download the hypothetical official CTOS application, to build a system like CTOS, one of the key requirements would be the adoption of a uniform operating system on all smartphones and devices in a city.

Currently, mobile devices mainly use two dominant operating systems: iOS from Apple and Android from Google. However, these operating systems are developed by different companies and have significant differences in terms of architecture, functionality and security policies.

A CTOS implementation would require homogeneity across devices, with all smartphones running the same operating system and receiving the same updates; this would imply the need for extensive cooperation between mobile device manufacturers and operating system developers to create a customized version of the operating system that meets the surveillance and interoperability requirements required by the CTOS.

It may be necessary, among other things, consider adopting a completely different operating system than iOS and Android, that it is specifically designed for centralized control and surveillance; this would require a huge development and adoption effort by users and mobile device manufacturers, as it would impose a radical change in the habits and preferences of users who are accustomed to using iOS or Android.

However, it must be said that the adoption of a uniform operating system on all smartphones would also have a number of implications regarding user choice, freedom of customization and the diversity of the mobile ecosystem; centralization and uniformity could raise concerns in terms of user rights and potential abuses of power.

Ultimately, creating a system like CTOS that requires operating system homogeneity across all smartphones is a complex undertaking and would require a radical change in the current mobile landscape. The feasibility of such an implementation would depend on the willingness and cooperation of different stakeholders, as well as thorough assessment of the technological, social and ethical implications involved

Ethical and legal limits

Another important aspect to consider is the ethical and legal issue. Watch Dogs CTOS is capable of collecting and analyzing vast amounts of personal data without the consent of the individuals involved. This raises fundamental questions about privacy and the ethical use of personal information. In modern democracies, there are rules and laws that protect the privacy of citizens by imposing restrictions on surveillance activities. Creating a system like CTOS would require careful review and balancing between public safety and individual rights.

Comparison with the Chinese social credit system

One system that is often compared to the Watch Dogs CTOS is the Chinese social credit systemcurrently being tested in China.

China’s social credit system is a citizen surveillance and rating system that uses vast amounts of personal data to assign scores to each individual based on their social, economic, and political behavior; these scores affect access to services and opportunities in Chinese society.

While the Watch Dogs CTOS and China’s social credit system share some characteristics, it does matter point out the significant differences between the two: CTOS is a fictional system used for storytelling purposes in a game, while the Chinese Social Credit System is a real project implemented by the Chinese government.

One of the key differences is the approach to implementation: Watch Dogs’ CTOS is presented as a centralized control system managed by whoever plays in the game (something located only in one city, Chicago in the first title of the series, for example, therefore at the local level), while the Chinese social credit system is a state initiative totally controlled by the government.

The Chinese system is based on a vast technological infrastructure that collects data from different sources, such as financial transactions, online behavior and social activities.

Another important aspect concerns transparency and access to information. In the Watch Dogs game, the protagonists can access and manipulate the information within the CTOS to achieve their goals, in practice some people have managed to get around the system so well that they are not caught in any way (such a thing in reality would be almost impossible).

In the case of China’s social credit system, individuals may have limited or no access to data affecting their social score and may not have control over the information collected about them; long story short, it could be difficult to have a group of rebel hackers like in the Ubisoft title, although not impossible.

From the point of view of social implications, while the Chinese social credit system has been the subject of much debate for its possible violations of human rights and privacy, the Watch Dogs CTOS raises similar questions, but within a narrative of fantasy.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Watch Dogs CTOS, while a fascinating idea in the context of a fantasy game, presents significant challenges for its implementation in reality. Technological complexity, security issues, ethical and legal concerns are just some of the barriers that make the creation of such a centralized surveillance and control system difficult.

Similarly, China’s social credit system, while an existing reality, raises important questions regarding privacy and individual rights.