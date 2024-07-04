Through social media, Ubisoft shared the start of production of a new film based on its video game series Watch Dogs. This will borrow some elements from the games but will be a completely new story within this universe of criminal hackers.

The movie of Watch Dogs is a co-production between Ubisoft Film & Television, Sony Pictures Entertainment and New Regency. It has been in the works since 2014, but it has only just found a director, a screenwriter and stars. It will be directed by Mathie Turi and the script will be written by Christie LeBlanc.

As for the protagonists of this adaptation, the leading role will be played by actress Sophie Wilde. She is known for her work on the BBC drama, You Don’t Know Me and in the horror movie Talk to Me. She will be joined by actor Tom Blyth who played Coriolanus Snow in the recent prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Source: Ubisoft

Details about the movie Watch Dogs are still very rare. Since it won’t follow the story of the games, but will follow some elements, it will likely be about a pair of hackers on a mission. We’ll see if it manages to join the recent streak of good video game adaptations.

What other adaptations will Ubisoft have besides Watch Dogs?

For some time now, Ubisoft has seemed very interested in creating series and movies based on its video games. Although Watch Dogs It is the most recent to begin production, they already have some projects on the way. A couple of them are already being worked on with Netflix.

With the streaming giant they are making a live-action series of Assassin’s Creed as well as an anime series of Splinter Cell. While for the big screen they are working with the production house Screen Gems to create a film Just Dance. So far, none of these productions have a release date. Do you think they will be successful?

