'Challenge XX' It is the most anticipated competition, returning to Colombian television screens on Caracol TV. TODAY, April 6 begins another chapter of the new season that promises high doses of action, drama and new romances. In this edition, the popular superhuman competition It is named in honor of its 20 years on the air.. Discover in this note, at 8.00 p.m.the minute by minute of the competitions between the houses of Alpha, Omega, Beta and Gamma HERE.

'Challenge XX' It is the most anticipated competition, returning to Colombian television screens on Caracol TV. TODAY, April 6 begins another chapter of the new season that promises high doses of action, drama and new romances. In this edition, the popular superhuman competition It is named in honor of its 20 years on the air.. Discover in this note, at 8.00 p.m.the minute by minute of the competitions between the houses of Alpha, Omega, Beta and Gamma HERE.

Desafío 2024 LIVE: watch the April 8 episode for FREE via Caracol TV When was the premiere of 'Desafío XX'? Through its social networks, Caracol Televisión announced the premiere of the new season of this emblematic competition. 'Desafío' began its twentieth edition on April 1, 2024, a season that will be called 'Desafío XX'. "Twenty years ago, the first Colombian reality show in history was created, which convinced the celebrities of the time to give life to 'Desafío', a program that became a legend where not only the beaches crossed borders around the world, but also "a new race of superhumans was created," the television signal reported. Where to watch chapter 6 of Desafío 2024 LIVE? Telecaribe broadcasts the episodes of Desafío XX LIVE throughout Colombia. Challenge XX LIVE: Which teams compete on the show? The 20-year program has 4 teams: Omega, Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Desafío XX LIVE: It's almost time to start the program Follow the program 'Desafío XX' LIVE HERE, with La República, and through Caracol TV. Challenge XX LIVE: Which team was punished? Omega received the punishment of having his hair cut, so Campanita and Gamboa received a change of look. Photo: Snail Where can I watch the new episode of Challenge 2024 LIVE? You can follow 'Desafío XX' LIVE HERE, with La República, and through Caracol TV. Who is Ana María Tavera? Ana María Tavera, highlighted as the Super Human, revealed that she had experienced a period of life on the streets. A member of Team Omega, her story of helplessness has left an indelible mark on her life. What is Tinkerbell? Campanita, a professional dancer born in Cali, has developed his talent until settling in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His ability has given him the opportunity to travel and perform in various places around the world. Who is Tinker Bell? Campanita, a professional dancer born in Cali, has developed his talent until settling in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His ability has given him the opportunity to travel and perform in various places around the world.

Chapter 6 of 'Challenge XX' is scheduled for April 8, 2024. The appointment to meet the new participants and the challenges is set for the 8.00 p.m. m.

The XX Challenge takes place in the region of Tobia, Cundinamarca. Photo: Caracol TV

