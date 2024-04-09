'Challenge XX' It is the most anticipated competition, returning to Colombian television screens on Caracol TV. TODAY, April 9 begins another chapter of the new season that promises high doses of action, drama and new romances. In this edition, the popular superhuman competition It is named in honor of its 20 years on the air.. Discover in this note, at 8.00 p.m.the minute by minute of the competitions between the houses of Alpha, Omega, Beta and Gamma HERE.

What time is episode 7 of the new season of 'Desafío XX'?

Chapter 7 of 'Challenge XX' is scheduled for April 9, 2024. The appointment to meet the new participants and the challenges is set for the 8.00 p.m. m.

Where to see 'XX Challenge' LIVE? Look the new chapter of reality

This Tuesday, April 9, starting at 8:00 pmyou can follow all the incidents of the 'XX Challenge' HERE and through TV snail.

The XX Challenge takes place in the region of Tobia, Cundinamarca. Photo: Caracol TV

When was the premiere of 'Desafío XX'?

Through their social networks, Snail Television announced the premiere of the new season of this emblematic competition. 'Desafío' began its twentieth edition on April 1, 2024, season that will be named 'Challenge XX'.

“Twenty years ago, the first Colombian reality show in history was created, which convinced the celebrities of the time to give life to 'Desafío', a program that became a legend where not only the beaches crossed borders around the world, but also “a new race of superhumans was created,” the television signal reported.

