Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City decorated the main and secondary streets, bridges and roundabouts on Abu Dhabi Island with hundreds of illuminated paintings to celebrate the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.

The municipality aims to bring joy to the souls of community members, and to show signs of joy by receiving this dear occasion to everyone’s hearts.

Illuminated panels for Eid Al Fitr were added and Eid decorations were installed on the front lighting poles at each intersection of the main and secondary roads.

The paintings of Eid decorations include many greeting phrases and words known in the Emirati society, such as: “Your Eid is blessed,” “Your blessings are from his return”, “He will return to you”, “From the returnees and the givers.”

Many colors have been incorporated into one painting to give it a special spirit that distinguishes it from other occasions, in addition to inlaying all figures and formations with acrylic.

The municipality has ensured that the formations and luminous figures that are installed within the decorations of the blessed Eid al-Fitr are of appropriate sizes and safe for road users of cars and pedestrians, as well as that all of them are manufactured from environmentally friendly materials and of high quality in terms of insulation and resistance to all weather factors.