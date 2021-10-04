The video clip shows an intense exchange of fire between the joint security forces and the terrorist cell in Jabra area, south of Khartoum.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that the joint security forces cordoned off the confrontation area, and the number of forces was increased to clean up the cell’s presence, noting that it was Heavy armor moving.

The source pointed out that the clashes are still continuing, as the terrorists are still holed up inside.

And last Tuesday, the security authorities in Sudan arrested 11 foreign terrorists in a security raid, which led to the killing of 5 policemen and the injury of others.

A statement published on the official page of the Sudanese intelligence service said that the terrorist group It belongs to the terrorist organization ISIS, and it consisted of 15 foreigners of different nationalities who were holed up in a furnished apartment in a building in the suburb of “Jabra” in the south of the country. Khartoum.

At the time, a security source suggested that the group would have extensions in a number of neighborhoods and regions of the capital, Khartoum, and other cities of the country.