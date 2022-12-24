Defeated in the elections, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided not to make his traditional Christmas address in 2022. It was the 1st time that the Chief Executive did not speak to the nation on December 24 since he took office in 2019.

O Power360 separated past messages, aired on national TV and radio. Watch:

2021 (1min31s):

In the 3rd year of his government, Bolsonaro said that “lots of difficulties” hindered Brazil, but that didn’t miss “seriousness, dedication and fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families”🇧🇷

2020 (3min23s):

In the 2nd year of his government, Bolsonaro spoke about the health crisis in the country and thanked the health professionals who acted in the pandemic. He listed government acts, such as the payment of emergency aid throughout the year, and said “that there was no lack of resources for all states and municipalities in the fight against the coronavirus”🇧🇷

2019 (2min51s):

In the first year of government, next to Michelle (who was wearing a T-shirt with “Jesus”), the president pointed out that the country was completing “a year without any corruption cases”🇧🇷 He stated that the ideological bias was left to the side of foreign relations and thanked for the votes won in 2018.

Since taking office, Bolsonaro has made 16 statements on national television. In every year, he released a video accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro on Christmas Eve, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time).

Bolsonaro leaves the Presidency of the Republic on January 1, when he takes over Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), elected in October this year with 50.90% of the votes.