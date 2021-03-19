US President Joe Bade stumbled, on Friday, as he boarded Air Force One to go to Atlanta, in the middle of the stairs leading to the door of Air Force One.

Biden stumbled twice and fell to his knee but managed to regain his balance at the last minute, holding his right hand on the side of the ladder.

After that, Air Force One took off from the Andrews military base in suburban Washington without delay.

Biden’s spokeswoman, Karen Jean-Pierre, later announced from the plane that “he was fine,” without saying whether a doctor had seen him on board.

On January 20, Biden became the oldest president in US history.

Biden will spend his day in Atlanta meeting with representatives of Asian Americans after Tuesday’s shootings at massage parlors.