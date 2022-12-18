With homage to idols and provocation to the Brazilian rival, the fans of the Argentina soccer team created a hymn to “push” the South American team at the World Cup in Qatar. The team faces France in the final of the tournament this Sunday (18.Dec.2022), at 12h (Brasília time), at the Lusail stadium. The two teams fight for the third championship.

🇧🇷I was born in Argentina, land of Diego [Maradona] and Lionel [Messi]of the Malvinas children that I will never forget”, says the lyrics.

🇧🇷The finals we lost, how many years did I mourn? But that ended, because at Maracanã we won a final again against the Brazilians”, says another excerpt in reference to the 2021 Copa América. The final of the competition was at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, in July last year. The title ended a drought of two decades of conquests by the Argentine national team.

Watch (1min27s):

The song is a parody of the song “Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho” (2003), by the band La Mosca, which has been sung at the matches of the Argentine national team in the Qatar Cup. Music has already reached the locker rooms and is also sung by captain Lionel Messi’s team.

Before the start of the World Cup, the Argentine government estimated that around 40,000 citizens of the country would travel to Qatar. With the team in the final, it is expected that more people have gone to the country.

The state airline, Aerolíneas Argentinas, posted videos with planes full of fans. Watch:

Read the lyrics of the Argentinean anthem in Spanish:

“I was born in Argentina

Tierra del Diego y Lionel

Of the pibes of Malvinas

That I will never forget.

“I can’t explain it to you

Why don’t you understand

The finals we lost

Cuantos años la loré.

“But that’s how it ended

Why at Maracaná

La final con los brazucas

La volvió a ganar papa.

“Muchachos

Now we are back to deceiving

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion.

“Y al Diego

From the sky we can see

With Don Diego and La Tota

Encouraging him to Lionel.

“Muchachos

Now we are back to deceiving

I want to win the third

I want to be world champion.

“Y al Diego

From the sky we can see

With Don Diego and La Tota

Encouraging him to Lionel, and being champions again, and being champions.”

Read the English translation:

“I was born in Argentina

Land of Diego and Lionel

Of the Malvinas children

that I will never forget.

“I can’t explain it to you

because you won’t understand

The finals we lost

How many years have I mourned?

“But that’s over.

Why at Maracana?

The final with the brazucas

Dad won again.

“Boys

Now we’re excited again

I want to win the tri

I want to be world champion

“And Diego

From the sky we can see it

With Don Diego and La Tota

rooting for lionel

“Boys

Now we’re excited again

I want to win the tri

I want to be world champion

“And Diego

From the sky we can see it

With Don Diego and La Tota

Cheer on Lionel, and be champions again, and be champions.”

ARGENTINA X FRANCE

The final duel should attract attention to 2 stars who are highlights in the World Cup: Kylian Mbappé, on the French side, and Lionel Messi, from Argentina. At the age of 22, the French striker has already won the title once – in the last edition, held in Russia, in 2018 – and collects historic feats with the selection’s shirt. Already the 10 Argentine plays its last World Cup and tries to be champion for the 1st time.

In the semifinal, the French beat the Moroccans by 2-0. Left-back Theo Hernández and striker Kolo Muani were responsible for ensuring the French victory. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the Argentines’ match against Croatia ended 3-0 for the South Americans, with goals from Messi and Julián Álvarez (2).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) define who is the coach and who are the players “summoned” (in fact, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend to the “convocation”🇧🇷

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.