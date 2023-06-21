Lula’s former lawyer and appointed by the president spoke for 25 minutes when introducing himself to senators at the CCJ

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Saturday Senate this Wednesday (21.jun.2023) lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the STF (Federal Supreme Court), appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the vacancy left by former Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired on April 11. At the beginning of the session, Zanin spoke for 25 minutes. He introduced himself to the senators and said that, if approved, “will not accept attacks on the Republic”. He thanked Lula for the nomination and defended economic freedom, poverty eradication, zero hunger and sustainable agriculture. Read here (70 KB) Zanin’s full speech.

Watch the speech (25min19s):