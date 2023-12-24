“My friends, one of the greatest joys in life is being able to reap what you sow.

“That’s why I consider myself a happy person.

“2023 was the time to plant and rebuild.

“We plow the land, sow the seeds, water it every day, we care for Brazil and the Brazilian people with all the care. We have created all the conditions to have a generous harvest in 2024.

“We brought back and strengthened social policies that changed Brazil, such as Bolsa Família, Minha Casa, Minha Vida, Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular.

“The GDP [Produto Interno Bruto], which is the sum of all the wealth that the country produces, grew above market forecasts. Inflation is under control, fuel prices are falling and food has become cheaper. The dollar fell and the Stock Exchange is breaking records.

“We generated 2 million new formal jobs. The minimum wage rose again above inflation and more than 80% of professional categories also saw a real increase. We approve equal pay between men and women. Equal work, equal pay.

“With Desenrola, millions of Brazilians renegotiated their debts with discounts of up to 98%.

“We take responsible care of public resources. We invested where we needed to invest, in partnership with states and municipalities, without asking which party the governor or mayor was.

“We approved the taxation of the super-rich. We achieved a historic feat: the approval of the Tax Reform, something that had been attempted for 40 years in Brazil.

“In addition to stimulating investment and exports, the reform corrects an injustice: now, those who earn more will pay more tax, and those who earn less will pay less.

“We have increased investments in health and education and are supporting States in the fight against organized crime. In addition to heavy weapons, we seized R$6 billion in drug trafficking assets, including cash, apartments, mansions, luxury cars and even planes and helicopters.

“My friends, Brazil once again has a real government.

“In 2024, we will work hard to exceed, once again, all expectations.

“The 2023-2024 Harvest Plan is the largest in history. The New Industrial Policy will generate more and better jobs, more qualifications and better salaries. With the New PAC [Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento]R$1 trillion and 700 billion will be invested in the infrastructure that Brazil so desperately needs, with the creation of 4 million jobs.

“We have recovered dialogue with the world and our international credibility.

“We went from the 12th to the 9th largest economy on the planet.

“The country was once again heard in the most important international forums, on topics such as combating hunger, inequality, the search for peace and tackling the climate emergency.

“Deforestation in the Amazon fell 68% in November. We increased investments in biofuels and wind and solar energy generation. We are taking the first steps in the production of green hydrogen, the energy of the future. We consolidate Brazil's role as a global power in the production of renewable energy.

“My friends and my friends,

“The hatred of some against democracy has left deep scars and divided the country. It disunited families. It put democracy at risk. They broke windows, invaded and vandalized public buildings, destroyed works of art and historical objects.

“Fortunately, the coup attempt had the opposite effect.

“It united all institutions, mobilized political parties above ideologies, provoked a prompt reaction from society.

“And at the end of that sad January 8th, democracy emerged victorious and strengthened. We were able to restore the windows in record time, but we still need to restore peace and unity among friends and family.

“My wish at the end of the year is for Brazil to embrace Brazil.

“We are one people and one country.

“We will combat fake news, misinformation and hate speech. Value the truth, dialogue between people.

“May we remain united next year, walking together towards building an increasingly developed, more fraternal and fair country for all families.

“A Merry Christmas and a 2024 the size of our dreams. A big hug!”