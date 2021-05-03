The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs announced the documentation of the Black Stone with “Fox Stack Panorama” technology.

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques stated in a series of tweets on “Twitter” that the “Fox Stack Panorama” technology is in which the images are collected with different clarity, in order to produce a single image with the greatest accuracy of the Black Stone.

She explained that the photography was for a period of 7 hours, with 1050 “Fox Stack Panorama” images, and the image resolution was 49 thousand megapixels and the processing time was more than 50 hours of work.

The Black Stone is the starting and ending point of the circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba. It has an oval shape, is reddish-black in color, and has a diameter of 30 cm. It is located in the southeast corner of the Holy Kaaba from the outside.

According to the Islamic faith, it is enacted for the one who roams the Holy Kaaba to receive the Black Stone (that is, touch it with his hand) and kiss it when he passes by it, and if he is not able to refer to it with his hand, name it and say Allahu Akbar “In the name of God and God is Great.”

It was narrated on the authority of Omar bin Al-Khattab, may God be pleased with him, that he used to kiss the Black Stone and say: “I know that you are a stone that does not harm or benefit, and had it not been that I saw the Messenger of God accepting you, I would not have accepted you.”

Al-Hafiz Ibn Hajar said on the authority of al-Tabari that Umar ibn al-Khattab said that because people were new to idolatry, so he was afraid that he would think that receiving the stone would venerate some stones, as the Arabs used to do in Jahiliyyah.

Umar wanted people to know that receiving it follows the action of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, not because the stone harms and benefits itself, as it used to believe in idols.