NASA scientists have provided amazing early pictures from the landing of the rover (Perseverance), including a selfie of the six-wheeled spacecraft dangling over the surface of the Red Planet moments before landing.

This color image was taken by a camera installed on the “Sky Crane”, which is powered by a missile, and located directly above (Perseverance), as the spacecraft landed on Thursday on the soil of Mars.

The image was revealed by mission managers during an online news release from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles less than 24 hours after landing.

The entire composite image shows three cables suspended from the Sky crane, along with a communications wire. Swirls of dust could also be seen flying off the crane’s rocket propellers.

“This is something we’ve never seen before,” said Aaron Stehora, deputy captain of the mission landing team.

The picture was taken at the end of what has been described as “seven minutes of terror” just before the landing of (Percyverance) at the bottom of a vast basin called Jizero Crater after a trip to Mars at a speed of 12,000 mph.

NASA hopes this week to provide more images and videos – perhaps some with sound – captured by all six cameras installed on the spacecraft.