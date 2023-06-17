Etihad Rail has published a picture of the “Al Wathba” railway bridge, which is located on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road, one of the main highways in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Rail, which posted the photo on social media, said the bridge was constructed in 13 months using approximately 10,000 cubic meters of concrete, 3,500 tons of reinforcing steel, and 270 pieces of concrete beams.

Al Wathba Railway Bridge, located on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road, is one of the main highways in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The bridge is one of the most important transportation infrastructure works in the emirate, ensuring the ease of transporting goods across the country.