A video clip, published by Reuters, showed Webster wearing protective clothing and goggles as she descended at a rocket speed.

She was seen rushing with great force as she headed towards a majestic view of a quarry. Her daughter, a 52-year-old yoga teacher, was also seen next to her.

“Wow. Doing the glide today made me feel so alive,” she told The Independent after the experience.

She added: “I was nervous at first but I’m so excited. I never thought at my age that I would see myself at the top of Snowdonia and then slide down.”

The zip line that Sally took in Wales is the fastest in the world and the longest in Europe, according to the event company’s website.