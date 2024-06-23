Corumbá City Hall Party was criticized on social media; biome recorded a record number of fire outbreaks in 2024

A video of the Arraial do Banho de São João party, in Corumbá (MS), went viral on social media, with the Pantanal fire in the background. The party in the “capital of Pantanal” held on the edge of Porto Geral began on Friday (June 21, 2024) and ends this Sunday (June 24). The images are from Saturday (June 22).

In the 1st half of 2024, the Pantanal recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks since 1998, when the numbers began to be compiled by the Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). As of June 18, there had been 2,333 notifications in the biome.

A resident of Corumbá, in Mato Grosso do Sul, shared the video on your Instagram profile. “Bunch of characterless people. It was the most shameful party I have ever seen in history,” declared.

Watch (39s):

The population criticized the holding of the party during the crisis in the Pantanal. On the city hall’s social networks, an internet user responded to a post about the festival: “The bonfire has been burning for hours in the Pantanal”.

Mato Grosso do Sul announced on Saturday (June 22, 2024) that the federal government will send 7 planes to help fight fires in the Pantanal. Among them, 4 will be from the Army and 3 from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).