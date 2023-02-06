February 6, 2023 23:46

Rescuers rushed the Syrian child, Raghad Ismail, to safety from the rubble of her house, which collapsed due to the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, but most of her family members died, including her mother. Raghad, carried unharmed in the arms of a rescue worker, emerged from the rubble in the Syrian city of Azaz at dawn today, Monday. A relative who was taking care of her said her brother, sister and pregnant mother had died. Later in the day, 18-month-old Raghad ate a piece of bread while sitting on cushions on the floor under a blanket, where a heater kept her from the winter cold. Her relative, who gave his name as Abu Hossam, told Reuters: “It is possible that he is afraid for the father because he has a broken back. The girl is fine, his pregnant wife died, his five-year-old daughter died, and his four-year-old son also died.” Abu Hussam said that another family in the building, consisting of a mother and three children, was rescued.

Source: agencies