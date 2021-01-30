Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The sad flute player!

The English international star, Jesse Lingard, did not participate with Manchester United this season, except in only 3 games, not including any appearances in the “Premier League” and the Champions League, and the attacking midfielder only played for 179 minutes, without scoring or He makes any goal, to force his coach Solskjaer to ignore him and not rely on him, and it was logical that he leave Lingard, on loan to West Ham United until the end of the season, hoping to catch up with the “Three Lions” battalion and go to the European Nations Cup Finals.

And by joining the “Hammers”, Lingard went on loan for the fifth time during his career with “United” over the last decade, where he moved between Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby County, during his early years with the “Devils”, before gaining the attention and care of Mourinho during his training period at “Old Trafford », which is a bit strange for” Special One “, who soon returned to his first biography, criticizing the lifestyle of the young star, saying: The life and interests of the current generation seem strange, as well as the many excuses, which was evident after that. Where Lingard focused on his social fame, especially after the number of his followers on social media reached 10 million, and the way he celebrated his goals became famous, especially the “flute dance”, and with the continued decline in his level and the disappearance of his influence, he stated that his mother’s illness and his care for members of his family was The main reason behind his appearance as “ghost” in recent seasons.

The England winger was subjected to severe criticism last season, after his goals and decisive passes were stopped, and he was only able to score 4 times during 40 games with the “Devils”, and he was not better off in the 2018-2019 season, as he scored 5 goals only, but it is strange. He scored in 3 crucial final matches in 2016 and 2017, which awarded “United” the titles of the Federation and League Cups, as well as the Charity Shield match, in which he scored a fantastic goal against the “Foxes”, after dribbling 5 players.