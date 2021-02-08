Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Liverpool suffered a resounding, harsh defeat at “Anfield” in front of the Premier League leaders, Manchester City, 4/1, after a frightening performance by the “City Battalion” and great goals, leaving the “Bloomons” at the top of the English Premier League, 10 points behind the “holder.” The title », and 5 points for its runner-up, United, and City Pep still has one game postponed, which supports experts’ opinions confirming that regaining the title of “Premier League” has become a matter of time for the brilliant “heavenly” this season.

Signs of shock and frustration covered the face of German Juergen Klopp, after this heavy loss, and the fall in front of the prestige of the prospective champion in English football, to recall memories of an old bitter defeat that occurred in 2009, in his second season with his former team, Borussia Dortmund, and although Klopp led the «Lions of the Festival» Before that victory over Bayern Munich in the local Super Cup in 2008, which was not considered an official tournament for organizational and administrative reasons. However, the “Bavarian” responded harshly in the “Bundesliga”, shattering Klopp’s defenses by a humiliating five-point, and it is strange that Dortmund began to score early in that match, But the response bore all the cruelty known to the German great champ.

Mats Hummels opened the goals of the match with a header after an indirect free kick, then his team missed another goal, so that his fans gathered in his stadium, Signal Iduna Park, believed that it was a party night for the lions at the expense of the German football chief, but Mario Gomez equalized the result before the end of the first half, with a header Another, before the “Bavarian giant” exploded in anger in the second half, and the goals were successive until the result was 5/1, and the exciting thing was that three of them came with missile shots that were never blocked, started by the “former defender” Schweinsteiger, followed by the French Ribery from a direct free kick, before That Thomas Muller added two goals, scoring the latter with a formidable long-range missile, and that season, Bayern, of course, were crowned champions of the league, while Klopp’s team finished fifth.