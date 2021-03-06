Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City is currently extending its control over the Premier League, with a comfortable difference from its closest competitors, continuing to impose its rhythm on English football, in its various local tournaments, which it seeks to capture all this season, and it was not easy for its Spanish captain, Pep Guardiola, in the beginning, which He described it as very difficult 5 years ago, when he announced in August 2016 that he had realized how strong and difficult competition in the English Premier League was, after winning his first match at the expense of Sunderland, 2-1, with a deadly goal through “friendly fire”, just 3 minutes before the end of the match. And he said at the time: that any team in the Premier League does not feel safe at all until after the referee blows the final whistle.

And just one month after the kick-off, the “philosopher” had to face his great rival, Jose Mourinho, in a more difficult match during the “Manchester Derby”, in the backyard of the home of “United”, Old Trafford, in the presence of more than 75 thousand spectators, including the legendary Alex Ferguson, and it was never easy.

The English press described what happened at the time as a difficult victory for Guardiola in a tactical battle against “Special One”, where “Bloomon” won 2-1, and all the goals came in the first half, as “Al-Samawi” began scoring two goals, started by the wonderful Kevin De Bruyne From a decisive header to his teammate at the time, Nigerian Kelichi Iheanacho, after a long ball from Serbian Kolarov, De Bruyne snatched it before Daly Blend and fired it with power and skill outside the penalty area, to live in the right-hand corner of De Gea’s goal, then the duo returned to participate in the second goal ball With another powerful ground shot from the Belgian, 25 years old at the time, to bounce off the right post as well, and find Iheanacho, who was not late in scoring directly.

Despite the “heavenly” superiority at the beginning, the mistakes of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo returned the “demons” to the match quickly, as he dealt incorrectly with a cross that fell from his hands, and the sniper, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, did not hesitate to place the net, 3 minutes before From the end of the exciting first half, then Bravo repeated the wrong exit moments later, “Ibra” almost scored again during which, and in the second half, the Chilean goalkeeper tried to implement a dangerous dribble that almost caused a penalty kick in favor of Wayne Rooney, then lost a dangerous ball in front of Pogba in the seconds The last of the match, before the final whistle blew, and the difficult announcement of Pep’s victory over United and Mourinho.