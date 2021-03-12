Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Fulham is facing a very difficult confrontation in front of the leading giants, Manchester City, in the “28th round” of the “Premier League”, and the “white” is struggling to escape from the “drop triangle”, where it occupies “18th place”, at the bottom of the Premier League table, but it has become close. From “15th place”, for example, by only 4 points, and if Fulham was able to drop the “title holder”, Liverpool, in the last match, then he realizes how difficult it is to repeat this in front of “Bloomon”, who clutched at the top with all his might, but the fans The “white” might be looking for a special kind of champion, who would score miraculous goals for them that would lead them to stay, following the steps of former English star John Harley, who has a historic goal for the team, which no one will ever forget, despite the passage of 18 goals since he scored.

And if the talk did not stop about Messi’s wonderful “rocket”, who lived in the Paris Saint-Germain goal in the second leg of the 16th round of the Champions League, then the goal scored by the left-back, Harley, against Aston Villa, during the 2002-2003 season, exceeds what he did He had a “flea” in everything, as the result indicated a tie with a goal for each team, before the ball rebounded from an attack by Fulham, heading towards the middle of the field, and everyone thought that the left-back coming from behind at high speed wanted to catch the ball and return it to the offensive third. In the interest of his team, but Harley, the fiercely rushed, fired a piercing missile from a distance of about 40 yards, with a rare blow from a player who rarely scored, and the ball set off to break through the normal speed barrier, and passed over the head of the Finnish goalkeeper, Peter Enckelmann, who did not wake up from the “thunderbolt”, Except after he scored, and it is strange that John Harry scored another wonderful goal, after only one year, when he was on loan to West Ham, where he grabbed a similar ball, but he advanced it this time, passing by two players in the ranks of the opponent, Sheffield United, who finished He loaned him a few months ago, and in his first participation in front of “Swords”, he fired a shell from a distance of 25 yards The Irish goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, lived in the upper left corner of the goal, who did not lift a finger.