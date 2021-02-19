Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The Merseyside Derby is being held between Liverpool and Everton in the “25th round” of the “Premier League”, after 3 consecutive losses for the “Reds” in the league, while the “Toffees” did not know the victory for 3 rounds as well, after tied once and lost twice, to appear as the starting date. The fiery “derby” between them is inconvenient for both of them, in addition to the fierce struggle for European seats, which Everton has the opportunity to approach in light of having a postponed match, less than its arch-neighbor, who is still suffering badly, due to the repercussions of the first “derby” game, which ended On October 17 of last year, he drew 2-2, but lost the efforts of his defender feat, Van Dyck, due to the controversial injury he suffered after a violent intervention by the opponent’s goalkeeper, Pickford.

In October 2010, ten years ago, Everton reaped its last victory over Liverpool, and it was strange that it came on the 17th of that month as well, in the eighth round of the “Premier League”. It is surprising that the second “Derby” match in that season resulted in a two-goal tie. For each team, and the paradoxes continued, the “Reds” finished that version in sixth place, followed by “Al-Toufis” in the seventh with a difference of 4 points, which is very similar to the current position of the two teams in the ranking table, but the difference is 3 points in favor of the “Red Battalion”, and remains for the team. Blue »game adjourned.

The strange thing is that the 2010-2011 season witnessed some financial and technical crises for Liverpool, where it was about to go bankrupt and was sold, which led to a decline in results during that season and after, as the English coach, Roy Hodgson, and Rafa Benitez preceded him, left, and the defeat came. In front of arch-rivals Everton, early at the time, to confirm that the team is not living its best, as it fell in “Goodison Park” with two goals without a response, signed by Australian Tim Cahill, then Spaniard Arteta, who scored a wonderful goal with a missile shot outside the penalty area, and perhaps Under Ancelotti’s leadership, the “Toviades” dreams of restoring this time the memory of victories.