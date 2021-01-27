Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The legendary Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, opened his red card balance with Milan, in his current period after returning to the “Castle of the Devils” last year, where he was sent off after getting two yellow cards, during the “Derby of Anger” in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, and witnessed a confrontation The two rivals quarrel between the two giants, Ibra and Lukaku.

And it seems that the violent personality of the “Sultan” does not differentiate between a competitor or a friend, because he was a former colleague of Lukaku during the 2017/2018 season in Manchester United, and the Belgian refused to wear the number 9 shirt with “the giant of Old Trafford” except after obtaining Ibra’s permission, He recently described him as a rare hero, because of his performance at this age, but things have become complicated between them over the past months, after they exchanged exciting tweets.

During his professional career spanning 22 years, Ibrahimovic received 14 red cards, including 9 direct expulsions, 5 cards after receiving two warnings, in addition to 117 other yellow cards, and he was expelled profusely with the Italian teams he played for, where Milan came in front with 4 cards. Red, compared to 3 with “Inter” and 2 in the Juventus shirt, as well as receiving 3 red cards with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibra used to provoke controversy, whether by his statements or his violent actions with colleagues before the competitors, as he once celebrated Boateng’s goal during their time with Milan 10 years ago, pulling the latter by his neck with all his might, and a Paris Saint-Germain player joked by placing the shoe above his head while they were sitting on Reserve seats in 2016, but the strangest thing happened during Milan’s celebration of the “Calcio” title in the 2010/2011 season, when Zlatan stormed the scene of Antonio Cassano’s television talk, directing a kick with his foot to the latter’s head, in a “very heavy” joke witnessed by millions and accepted by Cassano reluctantly.