Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Record results in continental qualifying matches, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals, followed 14 goals by which Japan bombed the fortresses of Mongolia in the eighth round of the Asian continental qualifiers, then Saudi Arabia’s five-year goal against Palestine. The turn came on the “old continent”, where the Dutch national team won With a clean seven on Gibraltar, followed by his Belgian counterpart with eight goals against Belarus, which brought back the discussion and debate over the restructuring of the continental qualifying system, by establishing a classification for weak teams, and then playing preliminary matches in early stages, and reducing the number of teams that contest the final qualifiers, As happened 15 years ago, when the Australian Football Association decided to switch to the Asian competition due to the lack of competition in the Oceania region, especially after the broad results it scored during some competitions, including the record recorded in his name by beating American Samoa with a score of 31-0 During the World Cup 2002 qualifiers!

Watch a sport .. 31 strokes!

That match was ranked fifth in the history of record scores, in the Guinness Book of Records, after the Adima club team beat Olympic Stadium de Limeren with a score of 149-0 in Madagascar on October 31, 2002, and then Ribdorf over Holdenstedt in the German Amateur League, last year, with a score of 37- 0, as well as the two big scores in Scotland in 1885, with 36 goals for Arbroath on the Bon Accord, and 35 goals for Dundee against Aberdeen Rovers.

The strange thing is that “the Kangaroos” did not go through the match with its basic formation, while the Samoan national team was forced to play with some youth under 15 years old. The funny thing is that the first 10 minutes passed without scoring any goals, before Australia exploded, and scored 16 goals in what remained of the first half. , Before completing the result to 31 goals during the second half, and the match witnessed interesting numbers, such as that Archie Thompson, owner of the number 20 shirt, scored the No. 20 goal in the match, and that Con Potsens, with his number 13 shirt, scored for the 30th time, and of course it was Thompson. The international record holder for the number of goals scored during one match, with a total of 13 goals, followed by his compatriot David Zdrilik with 8 goals, ranked second in the world, and because of the frightening number of goals, the matter was mixed up for some, to the point that the media initially reported that the match ended with a score of 32 0, and that Thompson scored 14 goals, before FIFA announced the official numbers after confirming the referees ’report.