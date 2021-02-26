Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The birth anniversary of the late Brazilian player, Gelma Santos, on February 27, who was born in 1929, before leaving our world in July 2013, at the age of 84 at the time, and the ancient legend of Brazil is classified as one of the best right-back positions throughout history, and he was famous Santos, with his physical strength, defensive commitment and extreme rigor, was difficult to elude any rival striker except in rare cases, and his talent did not stop at the limits of his defensive capabilities, but extended to his offensive support and his occasional and long passes, which made many achievements with the Palmeiras team and the “samba” team between 1950s and 1960s.

Santos played more than 1000 official matches, with the Brazilian clubs and the first team, and was never expelled during them, to obtain the title of “the ideal player”, and is considered the first Brazilian player to cross the boundaries of 100 international matches with “Seleção”, but documentary sources indicated that there were two games other than Two official matches, dropping his score to 98 games, ranking eighth in the list of most-used players, on par with Ronaldo “The Phenomenon”.

Gilma began playing in the center of defense, before turning to the right-back, to start his creativity early with «Seleção», and he joined the first team in 1952, at the age of 23, where he participated in 4 World Cup tournaments, contenting himself with winning the titles 1958 and 1962 respectively, While he failed in the 1954 and 1966 editions, and suddenly participated in the last championship, as it was not expected at that time to join the ranks of the Seleção at the age of 37 years.

Despite the failure of Brazil in the Swiss Championship, Gilma scored his first few international goals against Hungary, with a penalty kick, during the quarter-final match, which the “samba dancers” lost 2-4, known as the “Battle of Bern”, after a violent quarrel broke out between The two teams, which led to the dismissal of 3 players from both sides, and extended to the dressing rooms, but it was reported that Santos was trying to resolve clashes between the players, and it is strange that he participated in the final match only in the 1958 edition, but he was chosen among the top 11 players in the tournament, which is what It was repeated 3 times to become a record, then equaled by Beckenbauer and Philip Lahm of the Germans, and in the 1962 World Cup, Gelma made the third decisive goal to face Brazil and Czechoslovakia in the final, after a cross wentalkeeper Shrouf failed to catch, to be accommodated by Vava the net.

Newspaper link