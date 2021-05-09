A small plane was touching a car driving down a road lightly while it was descending.

The commander of the firefighting forces stated that the front wheel of the plane had been torn as a result of the accident, and added that the pilot was able to direct the plane towards the runway leading to the flight yard and slid the plane there about 200 meters.

There were no injuries to the couple who were on board the plane and were able to get off the plane themselves.

The ambulance service took care of the driver and her infant and then took them to hospital as a precaution.