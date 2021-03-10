Year after year, many series are released. But only a few achieve audience recognition to stand out. Among these is Wataten !: An Angel Flew Down to Me, A production of Doga kobo.

It is the story of Miyako hoshino, a typical college student. However, she is somewhat shy with the people she meets, and also reserved. But one fine day his younger sister, HinataBring a guest.

This fun anime was well received in 2019

Is about Hana Shirosaki. Both his way of behaving and personality, in addition to tenderness, fascinate Miyako. This is why he asks you to be his model for his outfits cosplays, and in return, he gives you all the sandwiches you want.

While this anime has an undertone yuri, is very subtle, due to the age difference of both the protagonist and Hana. In addition, more characters appear, such as Hinata, as well as some friends.

The main attraction of Wataten !: An Angel Flew Down to Me it’s comedy, and in fact, it’s a very funny series.

Perhaps that is why it gained the appreciation of many people, and when it ended in 2019, many were waiting for a Season 2. How feasible is it for something like this to happen?

In this case, it depends on whether it caught the audience’s attention, drove sales of the original work, or sold Blu-rays and DVDs.

Will there be Wataten! Season 2: An Angel Flew Down to Me?

But not only the above matters. It also depends a lot on the work schedule of the studio involved. In this case, Doga kobo, which is an animation house that has projects almost all year round.

Here it should be noted that the company is not well known for making new seasons. Yes, he does have some, but the vast majority of his productions have not had a sequel. Only a few of the most popular have gotten a sequel.

In the case of Wataten !: An Angel Flew Down to MeAt least it has good sales when it comes to Blu-ray and DVD packages. The first volume sold 3,287 copies, of which 2,888 were Blu-ray.

Regarding the audience, although there are no concrete figures, there are evaluations. When its 12 episodes plus an OVA finished airing, in MyAnimeList it had an average of 7.54 / 10 based on almost 18 thousand votes, which is not bad at all.

Before any new episode, his first movie will come out

In Crunchyroll it fared slightly better, with 4.7 / 5 stars. But although this represents audience interest, sometimes it is not enough. What about the available material?

At present, there is enough for a Season 2. There are nine compilation volumes of the manga. Doga kobo It has something to work with, but it seems that the committee behind the anime, which is the one who decides and not the studio, has other plans. That was revealed last February.

Wataten !: An Angel Flew Down to Me an animated film is currently in production. It is not known if Doga kobo is in charge or not, but it is possible. Although it is not a studio known for working on films.

Does this affect a Season 2 from the anime? It cannot be known, but if it goes well it could motivate the committee to approve it. There is a lot of information that is ignored about this film, such as when it is released and if it is a continuation of the series.

It could be a separate project, so we recommend keeping an eye on it.

