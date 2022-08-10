A survey by jetcost.it reveals vices and waste of vacationers during their stay at the hotel

The search engine team www.jetcost.it. conducted a survey as part of a study on European holidays in the summer of 2022 in which 2,500 people over the age of 18 took part. The survey asked them if they behaved fairly in the hotel or if they did something against the rules: 90% confessed to breaking some hotel rules and not being totally correct.

They were asked to choose from a list the five answers that concerned them most. The most common responses were: fill the plate to the brim at the buffet and then not eat it all (81%), do not turn off the air conditioning in the room throughout the day (71%), take some food from the buffet to take away even if it is forbidden (65%), to throw the towels on the floor to change them every day (58%), leave the towel on the pool deck all day (56%), keep unused products in the suitcase every day for restocking (45%), smoking from the window of a non-smoking room (40%), do one party in the room with loud music (38%), keep toilet paper in a closet for more (26%), swim in the pool when closed (23%)drink bottles from the minibar and fill them with water o fruit juice (18%) ask for the room to be fixed despite leaving the “do not disturb” sign (17%), host someone else in the room (4%) and even make up that you are on your honeymoon to try to get a better room or a special gift (3%).

The Jetcost Marketing Director, Ignazio Ciarmoli, commented on the results of the survey: “Fill your plate only with the food you actually eat, turn off the air conditioning when you are not in the room and do not have towels changed every day if you usually change them at home. every week. These are small gestures that can be done to contribute to everyone’s protection of the planet, energy saving should start from daily habits, just as we should think of people who are experiencing difficulties due to food shortages before having our waste thrown in the garbage. , even if you paid for an all-inclusive “.

