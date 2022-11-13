Microsoft renewed the brand name Wasteland, at the US Patent Office. The recording itself doesn’t say much about the company’s future plans, but it is natural that it immediately sparked speculation about the arrival of a new chapter in the series, developed by inXile Entertainment.

The registration of the trademark is naturally aseptic and could also just be a way to keep it active, so as to protect the products currently on the market. After all we are talking about a franchise with forty years on its shoulders, so certainly not a primrose in the sector. Given the recent release of Wasteland 3, it makes no sense to let it die.

It should also be remembered that Wasteland 3 has reached more than two million players, despite being a hardcore role-playing game. So it is possible that Microsoft and inXile want to keep the series alive, which still records a good success, after the rebirth operated with Wasteland 2.

For the rest we remind you that inXile is currently working on a mysterious project. This should be another RPG, the biggest the studio has ever worked on.