Launched just over a year ago, Wasteland 3 became one of the most prominent turn-based role-playing titles of 2020. A work of Xbox Game Studios, developed by inXile Entertainment, which has continued to expand its content over time. The first was The Battle of Steeltown, which arrived a few months ago, and now it is the turn of the second and last DLC. And is that Wasteland 3 Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC Now Available, which will embark us on a new adventure full of challenges and novelties and which, in addition, will be free for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
As you can see in the launch trailer Just above these lines, Cult of the Holy Detonation leads our party up Cheyenne Mountain, where a cult of mutants is worshiping a nuclear blast in stasis, with all the dangers that come with it. Wasteland 3 expansion will add new missions and dangers, as well as more new weapons, armor and enemies. Since it is the latest content in the game, inXile has wanted to offer an additional challenge and that is why we will find missions in which we will have to meet goals while waves of enemies try to prevent our success. At maximum difficulty it will be a challenge.
inXile Entertainment won’t show their new RPG for a long time
As usual in Wasteland 3, all decisions that we take throughout Cult of the Holy Detonation will have consequences that will be seen sooner or later and will affect our game. Remember that the second and last expansion of Wasteland 3 is now available in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and what it will have no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, a service where the game is available with all its post-launch content.
