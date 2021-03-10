Released a little over half a year ago, Wasteland 3 came directly to Xbox Game Pass with the aim of offering a quality strategic adventure for lovers of Western RPG. Although the inXile Entertainment title debuted with good reviews and numbers (months ago it was confirmed that they had already surpassed the million players), the Californian company has continued to work not only to improve its game, but also to include new functions. In that sense, now Wasteland 3 adds permanent death with its new update, among many other things, as it has informed GamingBolt.
It’s about the update 1.3.3, called Death and Taxes, which includes the aforementioned Permadeath, one of those features that game fans have been asking for a long time. With this function, members of your party who are down for a long time and without receiving help will end up dying permanently and will no longer be usable. This new tool comes with the aim of adding a little more difficulty to a title that already bets on the challenge. A feature called difficult skill tests, which invites us to specialize each of our members.
This is how the new offices of inXile Entertainment are
In addition to having a fair amount of bug fixes, this Wasteland 3 update also adds a kind of retraining that, despite having a cost in money, will allow us to redistribute the abilities of the characters in case we have made a mistake or in case we want to try something different. It should be noted that the aforementioned permanent death will only be enabled in single player mode. Wasteland 3 update 1.3.3 It is now available in the inXile Entertainment title, which in turn is available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to all its subscribers.
