Argentine writer Maria Sonia Cristoff at the Penguin Random House headquarters in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Just a few days ago, dear reader, my eyes crossed, on a page that I don’t remember if it was printed or digital, with a photograph whose left end featured the writer María Sonia Cristoff.

I am sure that that photograph, at another time, would not have caught my attention as it did, but chance —that thing that makes you search without knowing what you are looking for— led me to stumble across it just a few hours after finishing the photo. read the most recent novel by the Argentinian author, in which her talent, among many other things, once again overflows with intelligence, sense of humor and aesthetic accuracy.

Intelligence, sense of humor and aesthetic accuracy: as soon as I write these qualities, my gaze moves a little away from the image now trapped in my memory and allows me to see it in its entirety: next to Cristoff appears Cynthia Rimsky I don’t think it’s necessary to insist that those words also suit her like gloves. The photograph, I remember, is a snapshot taken after the presentation of The favorite color, the beautiful essay by Valeria Tentoni that folds in on itself, to let the appearance of its pages —what is an interview— become a little animal —what is admiration that becomes obsession—, an origami animal that shows off movement —what is the obsession that becomes learning that becomes literature—.

The covers of the books ‘Waste’, ‘The revolution by finger’ and ‘The favorite color’. Penguin / Penguin Random House / Storm Gray

But let’s go back to Cristoff

I am almost certain that he had never used, in our newsletterer, the word overflow. So if I use it now it’s conscientiously and not for nothing. Nor is it just because reading Cristoff —it doesn’t matter if one gets into False calm, include me outside and ill of time or if one gets into passage to the east, Patagonia and foreign accent, that is to say, it does not matter if one reads his narrative, his chronicles or his essays—whether it is to experience, literally, that what one is facing is about to overflow the pages that are held, or that, what one suddenly finds oneself in. He is, he is about to show the reader the thousand exuberances of which a language is capable. No, if I use the word overflow, it’s actually because I plan to use the word outburst in a few more lines and because the word waste —that other word that, like outburst, I could have chosen to define the writer’s literature argentina—Cristoff herself already used it, as a title, in addition to everything, for her latest novel. The novel that I finished reading just a few hours before coming across that photograph that I spoke of towards the beginning of this installment.

—The coincidences, when they are unleashed, do not come alone, perhaps because that thing about death coming in threes, should, better, be used with talents: suddenly, as soon as I wrote about the photograph here again, on the retina from my memory (yes, memory has its own retina and its own vitreous humor) I see again Rimsky’s smile like an explosion, who is sitting on the right Cristoff, who is surely sitting in front of Tentoni, which is why he does not appear in the picture. And I think, then, that I had wanted to write in this space for a long time about the work of the Chilean author, about the extremely intelligent and corrosive The future is a strange place or about the unsettlingly funny and paradoxically luminous Yomuri (very close relative of the storms, Gospodinov’s book that is causing such a stir), or about the stark and exact The revolution by finger, in which the author reviews the trip she made to Nicaragua in the eighties and whose thickness and intellectual clarity, as well as her temporal arc, dialogues, sometimes in the same direction, sometimes in the opposite direction, with the most recent novel of Christoff.

Now yes, let’s go back to Cristoff

Waste, This is the title of Cristoff’s most recent novel, in which an old woman inherits a letter from her niece that, beyond telling her about her life, together with the secret that sustained her and gave her meaning, seeks to bequeath the possibility of a transformation: that of that niece’s own life, whose daily life, vain ambition and, above all, work and its contemporary ethics —self-exploitation, Byung-Chul Han said— have eaten away at her existence. The fundamental thing, from which the waste of Cristoff’s story emanates, is that secret, which I am not going to reveal but which I am going to admire: thanks to him, the Argentine novel explodes in multiple directions: that of intimacy, the of the most twisted yearnings of the species, that of politics and ideology as traps, that of modern slavery…

—Full stop, in this novel that wastes full stops and asides, great snapshots that I would not finish listing here, not so much because space prevents me from doing so but because it does not fit so much in my memory, are the three or four pages in which a miner who is trapped underground, after a terrible accident, when they are about to rescue him and a couple of other comrades, decides that he, on second thought, does not want to get out of there: “We are not for irony. Neither we nor anyone. The world is not for ironies. Let’s say then that I prefer to die buried alive. And here there is no epic, but a replica. You go up. I’ll stay”-.

the waste of Waste, however, it goes beyond the story, as it is also formal. I mean: the outburst is also that of Cristoff’s narrative virtues, who is shown to be in possession of an incredible talent: in addition to the letter, the novel is threaded by scenes from the theater, profiles, a voice from the beyond, telegrams, groups of WhatAapp, emails, songs and even a chronicle written by a wild boar —”work is the best police / It curbs appetites for autonomy / It distracts us with anything / it steals our nervous power / From morning to night / They prohibit us from waste”-.

All outbursts, all waste, however, to be literature, to be the best literature, in addition, it has to know how to be channeled, everything big Bang, Therefore, it demands that its owner know how to turn it into a river, into the flow that will allow the reader or not to enter its channel, to be part of its journey.

This is the last great virtue of Cristoff’s book, because it is the author’s last great virtue: she knows how to channel her outbursts and waste.

Cristoff knows very well how to write the best literature.

coordinates

Waste was edited by Random House, as was The revolution by finger. The favorite color has been published by GrayStorm.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe