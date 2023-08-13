The Romagna test ends without a goal. Rabiot and Koopmeiners on the field from 1′, Scamacca enters the second half

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli – fieldfare

A dress rehearsal without goals but with several important indications. Juve and Atalanta didn’t hurt each other in Cesena and a week before the start of the championship the black and whites are paying for too much waste in a dominated first half, the black and blues with their legs basted due to Gasp’s loads and too many new faces up front. Overall, Juve are better. From next weekend, we’ll see.

Allegri focuses on the usual 3-5-2 with Chiesa alongside Vlahovic, overwhelmed with affection by the Juventus fans. Rabiot is seen again in the middle of the field. Gasp initially keeps the new signings Scamacca and Touré on the bench, focusing on Lookman and Zapata, in the odor of a transfer. However, Duvan will see very little of it, because Juve bites the game and the Goddess struggles tremendously to raise the center of gravity. Chiesa often starts very wide, calling out the Nerazzurri arm on duty and thus favoring the insertions now of the wingers now of the midfielders. With Vlahovic who engages in a good duel with Salvini, among the best of his team, Cambiaso and Miretti above all convince, as well as Weah who keeps the stammering Bakker apprehensive and forces Musso first to make a low save then to exit up to midfield on an automatic restart launched by the American. In fact, Atalanta never commits Perin (also because on the only clean goal, Ederson heads the cross brushed by Koopmeiners), while Juve can bite their fingers for the handful of times they break through to the sides but miss the mirror. Bravo again Musso on Weah, while Vlahovic tries everything but also heads only close to the third goal in as many friendlies.

In the interval, the Serbian gave way to Milik, with Soule taking over Rabiot. Gasp, on the other hand, could change several, instead he insists on the same eleven. However, the second half by Bakker and Zapata lasted only 10′. In fact, it's up to Scamacca and Ruggeri, while Juve (with Pinsoglio and Kostic for Perin and Cambiaso) seem to have less to bite the opponent already on the frontline. Milik tries with his left foot, the substitution swirl starts and Atalanta finally raises the number of rounds. Scamacca and Touré, however, prove to be still behind. The blue also suffers after Bremer's exit and doesn't discard a Lookman chocolate. The Malian, on the other hand, stays wide to the right and from those clods, after a rebound, he wastes kicking on the eternal goal of the net. Ruggeri and Ederson (raised in the second half) save in sequence on double Soulè. It is destiny that Manuzzi's 18,000 players return home without a goal. Allegri and Gasp have one last week to get out of the blocks in the best possible way.