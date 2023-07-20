Discarded nitrous oxide cylinders can explode and that is dangerous for garbage workers and personnel at waste incineration plants. The Association of Waste Companies (VA) and the Dutch Association for Waste and Cleaning Management (NVRD) warn about this on Wednesday. According to the trade associations, incinerators have suffered considerable damage due to exploded nitrous oxide bottles.
#Waste #workers #danger #exploding #nitrous #oxide #bottles #Waiting #accident #happen
Moraes went to Italy at the invitation of a group that defended the “covid kit”
Minister participated in an event promoted by UniAlfa, from the José Alves Group; holding was sentenced to R$ 55 million...
Leave a Reply