Discarded nitrous oxide cylinders can explode and that is dangerous for garbage workers and personnel at waste incineration plants. The Association of Waste Companies (VA) and the Dutch Association for Waste and Cleaning Management (NVRD) warn about this on Wednesday. According to the trade associations, incinerators have suffered considerable damage due to exploded nitrous oxide bottles.

#Waste #workers #danger #exploding #nitrous #oxide #bottles #Waiting #accident #happen