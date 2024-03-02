If the situation is not reversed, the trend could affect the climate, one in every 11 people does not have access to waste collection

If there is no change in the patterns of production, consumption and disposal of materials, the amount of household solid waste in the world is expected to grow by 80% between 2020 and 2050, going from 2.1 billion tons per year to 3.8 billion.

The scenario considered promising is to maintain waste production at two tons per year, within the same period, despite the population increase and the improvement in global purchasing power.

The data is from the report GWMO 2024 (Global Waste Management Program in 2024, in English), launched on February 28 during the United Nations Environment Assembly, in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. The document was developed by ISWA (International Solid Waste Association, in English) and by UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme).

Report

The president of ISWA, Carlos Silva Filho, one of the report's authors, highlighted that the world continues on a trend of increasing solid waste production. “We still have around 40% of this waste ending up in inappropriate places, such as landfills and open burning. This is a very worrying trend”, he assessed.

If this situation is not reversed, he explains that there could be negative impacts on the climate, with more greenhouse gas emissions, mainly methane; in biodiversity, with greater exploitation of natural resources and damage to flora and fauna; and human health, with greater pollution and direct impacts on air, water and soil quality.

According to the 2022 Solid Waste Panorama, around 80 million tons of household solid waste were produced in Brazil, of which 76 million tons were collected, totaling a collection coverage of 93%, the same average pointed out for North America. South in the report. However, 40% of the waste collected in the country, around 29.7 million tons, still goes to inappropriate destinations – controlled dumps and landfills.

According to Atlas Global, around the world, 38% of waste ends up in inappropriate destinations. In South America, this percentage is 34%, which, according to ISWA, shows that Brazil is in a deficit situation in relation to the global average and the continent's average.

Silva Filho also pointed out that waste utilization rates are very limited in the country and in the world. According to the report, while the global average is 19% and the South American average is 6%, the municipal solid waste recycling rate in Brazil varies around 3 to 4% and has been stagnant for more than a decade.

Brazil

In Brazil, the survey revealed that, by 2050, waste production is expected to grow by more than 50% and could reach 120 million tons per year. According to the institute, the number shows that the country needs urgent action.

“The report shows that the country is still quite deficient in waste management. In terms of increase and growth in production, Brazil is following the same line as the world, with this accelerated growth. But in terms of using waste, we are far behind”, assessed Silva Filho.

The publication also points out that around 2.7 billion people around the world do not have access to basic urban cleaning services, such as garbage collection. In Brazil, one in every 11 people does not have this service. As a result, more than 5 million tons of solid waste are no longer collected annually and end up discarded in the environment, with negative impacts on the soil, rivers and the health of the population.

Recommendations

Analysis of the entities showed that the greatest impact on the increase in the volume of solid waste is due to economic growth, with 75% due to increased purchasing power, and 25% due to population growth.

“The report makes the recommendation that economic growth needs to be dissociated from the increased production of solid waste. We need a new model of design, production, sale, distribution of materials and a new awareness of waste disposal and management.”

According to the president of the institute, from now until 2050, the prospect is for economic development in the world, reversing this recessionary path and entering a growth path.

A practical example to minimize impacts is the extended producer responsibility system, that is, whoever manufactures a product and places it on the market becomes responsible for the return of this product.

“With this, you bring a commitment to this industry to make productions more user-friendly, easier to return”, said Silva Filho. He also mentions the fight against food waste and ways to expand the recycling market, making waste become a raw material.

The scenario considered possible to be implemented would be to achieve 60% recycling in the world, which is currently 19%, and reduce the per capita production of solid waste to 600 grams on average – currently the amount is 800 grams per person. The total household solid waste produced in the world would be around 2 billion tons in 2050, in a scenario considered promising and also feasible. Furthermore, this scenario predicts that there will be no more unsuitable fate on the planet from 2050 onwards.

With information from Brazil Agency.