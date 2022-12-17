Waste-to-energy plant in Brescia: question and answer between Dem and Gelmini

Q&A between Mariastella Gelminiof Action, and the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Vinicio Peluffo. The electoral campaign heats up. Inflamed by the agreement between the Dems and the Five Stars, sealed by the online vote of activists.

Gelmini: “Dear Peluffo, the no-to-everything policy is harmful”

At the center of the dispute is the issue of waste-to-energy plants. The first to launch the attack is Vinicio Peluffo which, yesterday evening, on the sidelines of the event held at the Teatro Parenti with protagonists Moratti, Calenda and Renzi, harshly criticized the choice of the former vice-president of the Region to join the Third Pole. With which – reads the note – he will only find defeat. Gelmini replies on Twitter: “Dear Vinicio Peluffo, you could go to Brescia with the next Grillini allies: you could explain how stupid it is to say no to waste-to-energy plants or how harmful the no-to-everything policy is. You know, there’s always something to learn”.

Gelmini, the attack on the dem on the alliance with the Five Stars

Gelmini continues, this time bringing Majorino into question: “The Italians and Lombards know the truth: you have allied with those who – for the Rome waste-to-energy plant – brought down the Draghi government. Have you forgotten?

Majorino replies: “Total nonsense that we don’t want the waste-to-energy plants”

Majorino doesn’t keep you waiting. And he typed in response to Gelmini: “It’s a pity that we don’t want the waste-to-energy plants. Then in Brescia where we work with the great mayor Del Bono”.

Del Bono will lead the PD list in Brescia

And it is news of a few hours that the mayor will lead the Democratic Party list in Brescia. This was announced by the center-left candidate for the Lombardy regional elections, Pierfrancesco Majorino, on the sidelines of the dem programmatic conference organized this morning at the Farini airport in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

