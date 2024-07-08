The TMB of Rocca Cencia is bursting. A frightening level of waste that almost touches the roof. Fifteen meters high of garbage. A level that, with this heat, risks becoming a bomb ready to explode.

The AMA employees reported it and also sent an SOS to the Fire Department to avoid the repetition of cases like the one in Malagrotta.

Alarming situation

A truly alarming situation and even worse working conditions. Seeing these mountains of waste is truly shocking. The problem is precisely that of safety, as well as environmental: an ecological bomb that risks exploding with incredible ease.

The reports

The report from the Ama employees was also forwarded via X to Arpa Lazio and to councilor Sabrina Alfonsi. But why is Rocca Cencia bursting at the seams? From what we understand, the level of disposal has been increased, lowering that of shipments to other regions as is, for a question of costs. Also because with the Jubilee, extra-regional disposals will rise exponentially as will the costs: translated, hay is being put in the barn to avoid the 2025 Tari doubling for waste shipments due to the increase in people in the city.

Fire risk

Surely the choice is dangerously endangering the safety of the plant and those who work there. The phenomena of spontaneous combustion due to the gases produced by the waste are the order of the day, just look at what happened in Malagrotta. To avoid a new tragedy it would be appropriate to bring the Tm (that’s what the employees call it, purposely removing the B for organic because in Rocca Cencia there is nothing Organic: it’s just a huge shredder) back to normal levels.