The UAE has become a leader in the field of waste reduction and recycling, by launching many initiatives, enacting environmental legislation, and establishing appropriate procedures and controls to enhance waste management by providing solutions to divert waste completely, away from landfills and neutralize carbon emissions, based on the state’s responsibility to limit changes. climate change, improving air quality and preserving the environment.

In detail, the country has succeeded in developing and implementing an integrated system in the field of waste treatment and recycling, in accordance with the highest internationally approved standards, as part of its tireless efforts to achieve the goals of the national agenda seeking to reach a sustainable environment, in a way that supports the goals of the Strategic Initiative for Climate Neutrality 2050.

The UAE has launched innovative initiatives and procedures through which it has enhanced interest in recycling all kinds of waste, including the Integrated Waste Management Initiative, the National Electronic Waste Database, the Waste-Free Schools Project, the Program for Monitoring Plastic Waste in the Marine Environment, and the Bottle Recovery Initiative aiming to collect 20 million used plastic bottles. It will be recycled once a year, through the installation of 70 bottle recovery machines and 26 smart containers in areas that witness a high demand from the public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) launched the Recyclable Materials Collection Centers initiative, to enhance the recycling infrastructure, by providing 20 centers in strategic locations to collect recyclable materials.

The initiative encourages the emirate’s community to follow environmentally sustainable practices, and the company plans to establish 100 additional similar centers by 2025, in support of achieving the goals of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, while the Dubai Waste Treatment Center is the largest in the world for converting waste into energy.

Dubai Municipality has begun the initial operation of the project, by operating two out of five lines. At this stage, it will receive about 2,000 tons of solid waste and produce about 80 megawatts per hour of renewable energy.

The Dubai Waste Treatment Center contributes to achieving Dubai Municipality’s plans aimed at reducing the amount of solid waste transported to landfills, and developing alternative sources for generating clean energy, as well as contributing to establishing a sustainable and environmentally friendly system in the field of waste management at the emirate level, in a way that supports the achievement of the listed goals. In the “Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050”. The Sharjah Waste-to-Energy Plant contributes to reducing emissions by treating up to 300,000 tons annually of solid waste instead of putting it in landfills, which supports the efforts of the UAE government in achieving its goal of treating 75% of solid waste instead of Diverting them to landfills. The plant’s burning capacity reaches about 37.5 tons of municipal solid waste per hour.

Sorting and collecting waste

Statistics from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment showed that the number of mines (waste sorting and collection centers) in the UAE at the end of last year amounted to about 44 centers distributed across various regions of the country, while the country succeeded in treating and recycling about 55 million and 345 thousand tons of demolition waste. And construction in 2021, at a rate of more than 82% of the total of this type of waste, in addition to producing about 120 thousand tons of fertilizer in the same year, through agricultural waste treatment operations, in addition to converting about 92 tons of municipal solid waste into energy, and treating about One million 778 thousand tons of general industrial waste (non-hazardous).