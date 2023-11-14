Genoa – “With what seemed, more than anything else, a manifesto of support for the energy policies implemented by the Commissioner and Governor Toti, the majority brings to the chamber today an imaginative motion on the topic of energy supply, putting central nuclear plants, regasification plants and waste-to-energy plants.In the context of this discussion, the proposal of the Democratic Party Group to stop the increase in the Tari it was not accepted by the Council and therefore rejected by the majority. The Municipality of Genoa today imposes on Genoese citizens the second highest Tari in Italy, which is growing every year”. This was written by the group leader of the Democratic Party Simone D’Angelo.

“This increase, due to the lack of capacity of those who have been administering the Municipality for seven years now, affects families and the weakest sections of our community, already put to the test by the increase in the cost of energy and, in Genoa, with the highest inflation in Italy. The majority in the Council chooses to divert attention from the failures of the Municipality on Scarpino’s Tmb front, moving the discussion to issues of regional competence and refusing to make a clear commitment towards the Genoese. However, what appears clear is that this year too the Tari will continue to increase.”