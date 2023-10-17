Sbizarre, expensive, annoying. From the taxpayer’s perspective, the renovation of an opera house in Berlin is anything but strange. In a figurative sense, a toilet block does not just represent a small business. And a public bicycle counter doesn’t seem to really invite you to party, even in Kreuzberg.

In its latest black book, the Taxpayers’ Association pinpoints a hundred cases of taxpayer money being wasted. These include big things like the second main route in Munich and a Christmas tree from the Sauerland for Oberstdorf in Bavaria for around 25,000 euros. The taxpayers’ interest group devotes a special chapter to the federal government’s public relations work.

Ambulance for wolves

One of the strange examples is the “Wolf Ambulance,” which the Hanover region put into service in 2017 for 11,000 euros. The special trailer was intended to transport wolves injured in traffic accidents for further treatment, it is said. “Until the ‘Wolf Ambulance’ was taken out of service, it was not able to come to the aid of a single wolf.” The verdict shortly after the purchase was superfluous. Nothing changed about that.

In Wuppertal, shimmering golden wooden seating causes trouble: five benches on Herzogstrasse and five more as a seating area on Von-der-Heydt-Platz. “All ten benches together cost – take a breath – 400,000 euros,” writes the taxpayers’ association.







The city explained why the benches had to be in this color: With the gold-colored coating, the designer drew a link to the golden frames of the paintings in the nearby Von der Heydt Museum, which houses parts of the art collection of the square’s namesake and the museum are on display. That doesn’t convince the black book authors. They state: When it comes to costs, the city, which is carrying a mountain of debt worth 1.6 billion euros, has lost all measure.



Open function: A bridge and a special bat bridge stand in the middle of a field near Celle.

Image: dpa



The capital is represented several times. There is a fire engine red bicycle counter in Kreuzberg not far from Görlitz train station. The reader learns that it offers space for three pedal riders and recesses for the front wheel allow for easy parking. “The feet could also be placed on specially designed footrests. They could – because they were dismantled at short notice.” The taxpayers’ association was interested in how the property was used and what it cost.

The administration is quoted as saying that 8,300 euros were spent on planning, foundation and installation. The answer to the goals was: The bicycle counter was about testing an innovative element in the design of green spaces. The Taxpayers’ Association believes there are more important things in Berlin.







Much more money is involved in the renovation of the Komische Oper. It is said that the initial figure of 80 million euros has now grown to almost 478 million euros. “But the building has still not been fully examined and the exact renovation effort is not known.” The interest group is wondering: Will the project become the next Berlin grave of millions even before the first act?

Billions sunk in Munich

In Munich it’s all about billions. With a view to the second S-Bahn main line, the taxpayers’ association speaks of a cost explosion that is unparalleled. He reminds that in 2016 the total costs were assumed to be 3.8 billion euros, including a risk buffer of 600 million euros.

The railway tube is currently expected to cost around 7 billion euros. The new S-Bahn main line will not be ready in 2028 as planned. “It will probably be 2035 or even 2037 before the first trains roll through the new tube.” The interest group fears costs will continue to rise. “Ultimately, it will be the taxpayers of future generations who will have to foot the bill.”

In Ansbach it’s only about 362,000 euros. A new public toilet facility was built on the station forecourt. According to a statement from the city of Ansbach, it was “very well received”. The taxpayers’ association is still speechless in view of the costs.

Regarding the federal government’s public relations work, it is said that it wants to spend 323.3 million euros on this this year, including information about the pandemic. The goals of the campaigns are often not clearly defined or are not recognizable. The taxpayers’ association also complains that the content is strategically deliberately shortened and is sometimes presented in a manipulative manner.