According to Nespresso’s CEO, some customers did not know that aluminum capsules are recyclable. Soon, however, its capsules will also be available in compostable packaging.

Nestlé’s Nespresso’s aluminum coffee capsules have been criticized for the amount of waste they produce.

Ordinary coffee capsules could have been thrown in the housing company’s metal recycling, but a large part of them end up directly in landfills.

In order to reduce reviews and the amount of waste, Nespresso has entered into a collaboration with the Finnish packaging manufacturer Huhtamäki. Now Nespresso coffee capsules are also available in compostable paper-based packaging.

The Coffee Capsules manufactured by Huhtamäki were launched this week in France, and the capsules will also be piloted in Switzerland next spring. Only after that will cardboard capsules become more widely used.

Huhtamäki The coffee capsules produced are made from European wood fiber. They can be composted at home or via biowaste. According to Huhtamäki, the technology used in manufacturing “is a milestone in responsible packaging solutions”.

According to Huhtamäki, the same technology can be used in the future to replace, for example, caps and closures, which are currently made of plastic or metal. In addition, it can be used in the production of trays or containers with a lid that can be opened and closed again.

Nespresso CEO By Guillaume Le Cunffin according to some customers did not know that aluminum capsules are recyclable. In addition, he estimates that many customers prefer cardboard capsules anyway.

“The purpose is not to replace aluminum capsules with paper, but to offer more choice,” says Le Cunff, according to the Reuters news agency. “Paper capsules can be composted and aluminum capsules can be recycled.”

Nespresso is one of Nestlé’s biggest and most profitable brands, Reuters reports. Last year, its sales were 6.4 billion Swiss francs, or about 6.8 billion euros.

In its strategy, Huhtamäki is committed to achieve carbon-neutral production and design all its products to be recycled, compostable or reusable by 2030. Nespresso’s paper capsules are in line with this goal, says Huhtamäki’s CEO Charles Héaulmé.