Waste management | Increases in waste and water management fees in the capital region

Waste management fees will be increased by an average of 4.5 percent. Costs can be influenced by proper recycling.

Helsinki regional environmental services Hsy increases waste management fees by an average of 4.5 percent and water management fees by an average of 10 percent, Hsy informs.

Hsy justifies the increase in costs by, among other things, the renovation of the old water supply network, the increase in energy costs and inflation. The capital region’s water supply network needs a lot of repairs in the coming years, and the current water charges are not enough to cover the necessary investments.

The VAT usage fee for water will rise from 1.57 euros to 1.74 euros per cubic meter. Usage fees are based on the amount of water used by the property.

Real estate increasing waste management costs can be affected by recycling. Hsy encourages residents to sort and recycle their waste.

The collection of biowaste will be extended to all residential properties with the exception of leisure apartments during 2023 and 2024. The increase in costs brought about by the bio-waste container can be prevented by sorting the waste.

The emptying rhythm of the mixed waste bin can be reduced by sorting bio waste and packaging waste separately. The cheapest of all is if you compost the bio-waste yourself on your home property.

Property waste fees also cover free services for households, such as waste advice, hazardous waste collection and Hsy’s roving collection trucks.