Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Waste management | Increases in waste and water management fees in the capital region

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Waste management fees will be increased by an average of 4.5 percent. Costs can be influenced by proper recycling.

Helsinki regional environmental services Hsy increases waste management fees by an average of 4.5 percent and water management fees by an average of 10 percent, Hsy informs.

Hsy justifies the increase in costs by, among other things, the renovation of the old water supply network, the increase in energy costs and inflation. The capital region’s water supply network needs a lot of repairs in the coming years, and the current water charges are not enough to cover the necessary investments.

The VAT usage fee for water will rise from 1.57 euros to 1.74 euros per cubic meter. Usage fees are based on the amount of water used by the property.

Real estate increasing waste management costs can be affected by recycling. Hsy encourages residents to sort and recycle their waste.

The collection of biowaste will be extended to all residential properties with the exception of leisure apartments during 2023 and 2024. The increase in costs brought about by the bio-waste container can be prevented by sorting the waste.

See also  Justice demands prevention works to avoid tragedies in Petrópolis - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The emptying rhythm of the mixed waste bin can be reduced by sorting bio waste and packaging waste separately. The cheapest of all is if you compost the bio-waste yourself on your home property.

Property waste fees also cover free services for households, such as waste advice, hazardous waste collection and Hsy’s roving collection trucks.

#Waste #management #Increases #waste #water #management #fees #capital #region

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Experts suggested heavy losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to a disruption in the work of Starlink

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.