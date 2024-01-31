Waste management | Dangerous slippage postpones HSY's waste disposal in the outskirts of the capital region

A large garbage truck is life-threatening if it starts to slide on the road, says HSY's waste management operations manager.

Waste bins emptyings have to be postponed in the capital region due to slippery conditions, says the Helsinki region's environmental services HSY.

HSY tells in its announcement, that this week's emptyings have to be moved for safety reasons, because some of the outskirts of the capital region are dangerously slippery. The emptying of cesspools and dead-end wells is also postponed.

The exception arrangement applies in places to Espoo's Nuuksio and Siikajärvi, Vantaa's Sotunki and broadly the eastern parts of the city, as well as Helsinki's Landbot, Karhusaari and Östersundom.

According to HSY, garbage trucks have derailed on slippery roads, and the cars cannot reach all the emptying places. HSY says that waste trucks are still trying to get to the emptying sites, but if emptying cannot be done safely, it will be moved.

Waste management operations manager Juho Nuutinen HSY hopes that the conditions will improve by next week. The whole winter has been a challenge for waste management.

“Even though the car tires have snow chains, driving is impossible in some places. Fortunately, there have been no personal injuries in road derailments, but a large and heavy garbage truck is life-threatening if it starts to slide on the road,” Nuutinen says in the announcement.

According to HSY, the biggest risk is caused by unsanded routes. HSY says that it has asked the city for help in combating slippage.

There is no charge for emptyings that have not been done. Excess waste accumulated outside the containers will be collected free of charge later.