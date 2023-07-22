The waste crisis in Rome is becoming an increasingly difficult problem to manage. Those who live in the capital know it well, like Sabrina Ferilli. Not only wild boars, mice and seagulls, therefore, in the streets of the Eternal City, but also heaps of rubbish. A discomfort exacerbated by the suffocating heat of these days which accentuates the miasma.

A problem that affects not only the suburbs of the city, but also the very central Prati district, where the actress lives, who said she paid a voluntary “sweeper”, who, armed with a broom and dustpan, cleaned up the waste on the street. “Rome, a Saturday. As always, eh, nothing changes”, Ferilli denounces on social media, while framing papers, receipts, cigarette butts abandoned in via Cola di Rienzo.

“Punctually it is like this, punctually there is everything you see. I won’t take your bins back because I risk my life with bites from various animals, mammals and not”, comments the actress. “And then there’s him, to whom I give a little help. He cleans the two or three streets I have around my house,” she says, pointing to a man at the other end of the street who is a volunteer “sweeper”. “If this seems normal to you… Roma Capitale. Paying, eh, comments Ferilli sarcastically. More and more often it is customary to see migrants who are busy collecting leaves and paper around the city, in exchange for a few coins left by passers-by.

Other VIPs in recent days had denounced the situation of degradation in Rome. Taking up a mini dump around the bins, the showgirl Elena Santarelli had commented: “Rome, hot, and obviously a smell that I let you imagine!”. Santarelli had concluded the video with an appeal: “I would invite every person, famous and not, to document this crap in Rome”. And yet the journalist Gaia Tortora had even invoked the intervention of the army to free the capital from garbage.