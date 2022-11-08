“On the basis of the commissioner’s powers, I drafted and presented the new waste plan for Rome, which has been submitted to Vas and which will be definitively approved by November. The plan will make it possible to finally make Rome autonomous for the treatment of the various waste supply chains, allowing to increase recycling and energy recovery, to save huge resources and to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 90%, bringing the landfill from 30 % to 3% ”. This was stated by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, in the 1st ‘Report to the city’ at the Auditorium.

The “plan provides 2 dry fractions selection plants, 2 anaerobic biodigesters and 1 waste-to-energy plant of 600,000 tons for the undifferentiated fraction based on the best technology for energy recovery, ash recycling, emission control ” explained Gualtieri.

“In this way we will overcome the most ambitious European objectives, and we will put an end to the shameful procession of trucks, trains and ships that every day carry Rome’s waste throughout Italy and throughout Europe”.

“At the same time as the final approval of the Plan, I will proceed to authorize the publication of the expression of interest that will initiate the procedure for the realization of the waste-to-energy plant, which will see the award of the tender by the summer and the opening of the construction site by the end of 2023” said the mayor of Rome.