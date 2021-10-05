Spice – They filmed them leaving their waste in front of the smart ecological islands. And for them hefty fines have been taken from 100 euros in the minutes.

The rubbish crafty ones target the sites of the city center with the delivery areas of via Corridoni, Naples and Gramsci but also of the suburbs. Among the others, the streets of Cave and Puccini are worth mentioning. “The important number of sanctions is the result of targeted and constant activity,” underlines a note from the local police command led by Francesco Bertoneri. In the sights of the agentssystematic abandonment of waste which happens by people «who, without a multiservice card, hope not to be intercepted. Real serial behavior, ”adds the note from the police.

For identify offenders the cameras that allow you to trace the respective residences of each person who abandons their waste are fundamental. Not only that: the municipal command also reports a new practice that denotes a lack of civic sense such as direct abandonment in the street in the darkest hours with the hope of not being seen. It happened near the urban cemetery where the agents still managed to pinch the people who were preparing to throw away the garbage with no respect for decorum.

From the civic building announces an imminent crackdown on Kristopher Casati, Councilor for the Environment. “The penalties at the moment start at 100 euros for abandonment by a normal citizen, they go up to 200 if they concern condominiums to reach 300 for non-domestic users. In a few days the junta will approve the tightening of the fines that will touch 500 euros»Says Casati. “The period of tolerance is over. There are 183 automated ecological islands in the city that are operational at every hour. We installed one only yesterday in via Vailunga, if we consider the structures that serve the hilly areas we arrive at 190. The citizens appreciate them and are happy. Those who misuse it will be severely sanctioned. Moreover, they are all under video surveillance with fixed cameras or hidden camera traps, ”he explains.

Casati continues: «At the moment they are issued 100 minutes per month for an annual average of 1200, a slight decrease compared to 1500 in 2019. Last year, due to the Covid-19 emergency, a strong tolerance was applied. Thats enough. Dedicated plainclothes stalking will also begin ». It should be noted that as regards the waste produced by people in isolation due to the coronavirus, the collection system has recently changed, which is based on double bags that allow safe operations. «Asl 5 communicates the user in quarantine to the service and the user is reached by the dedicated kit for waste. This is a more fluid system than the one adopted at the beginning of the pandemic ».

Staying on the subject of urban control, yesterday morning the council approved the privacy dossier for the use of 25 body-cam for municipal agents.