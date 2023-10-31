Genoa – “The plant biological mechanical treatment of waste will be carried out in Scarpino“. This was said by the Councilor for the Environment, Matteo Campora, responding in the city council to a question from the leader of the Democratic Party, Simone D’Angelo. The councilor had asked the council for information on the state of the art, in light of the heavy delays and after the news of the warning sent by Amiu to the Iren Ambiente company which should build the plant, given the failure to present, to date, the design variant which became necessary after the land subsidence that occurred in Scarpino, in the area intended for the plant.

D’Angelohowever, had asked for clarifications and also confirmations regarding the rumors according to which the municipal council was intending to create a waste-to-energy plant to close the waste cycle as an alternative to the mechanical biological treatment plant. But Campora, in his response, made no mention of the waste-to-energy plant and, after having assured that we will move forward with the mechanical biological treatment plant, he argued by blaming the Democratic Party and past centre-left administrations for the delays in separate waste collection and in the construction of waste treatment plants.

“A exponent of the old Democratic Party, you took it to be president of Amiu”, replied D’Angelo, alluding to the current president of Amiu, Giovanni Battista Raggi, former treasurer of the Ligurian PD, now a member of the League.