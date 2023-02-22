Waste | HSY warns again about the filling of waste containers

The strike in the car and transport industry has delayed waste management in about half of the residential properties in the capital region and Kirkkonummi. Despite the end of the strike, regional exceptions still continue.

Delays in the emptying and transportation of waste will continue until mid-March in parts of the capital region, informs the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY).

During the strike, HSY has primarily ensured the functionality of waste management in the services of socially important sites, such as hospitals. Approximately half of the 34,000 daily waste emptyings have not been done during the strike. For example, in the Roihuvuori and Herttoniemi area of ​​Helsinki, the emptying of bio-waste, cardboard, plastic and mixed waste has been delayed during the strike.

It will take time to rectify the situation, HSY informs.

HSY still asks residents to avoid overfilling the dishes, as it delays the return to everyday life.

HSY does not charge for dish emptying missed due to the strike. If the property’s waste bins are full, contacting HSY’s customer service is unfortunately not possible immediately after the strike ends.

“We hope for patience and cooperation from everyone,” the release states.

HSY urges residents to continue to monitor their own waste space and, if necessary, to store waste at home until the container empties work normally.

In Helsinki and Vantaa, the most challenges have been with biowaste and plastic and cardboard packaging.

On the other hand, in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi, the biggest shortage has been in the emptying of mixed waste containers. All waste containers for glass packaging and small metal as well as multi-compartment containers for packaging have been successfully emptied normally despite the strike.

There is a list of exceptions on HSY’s website. If the zip code is not on the list, waste management will operate normally in the area despite the strike.