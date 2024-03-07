An increase in paper and cardboard packaging recycling rates in the European Union, even by just 9%, could add 5 million tonnes of material worth up to 1 billion euros to recycling flows by 2030. this is estimated by research conducted by DS Smith, a company active in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions listed on the Ftse100 list. Paper and cardboard recycling rates have been contracting for five years now, with an EU average of 81% in 2022. The study conducted by DS Smith gives indications to help bring this percentage to 90%, giving a strong boost to the circular economy, with one of the most recycled materials in Europe. The action plan takes into account that the growth of e-commerce is contributing to an increase in packaging consumption, with new data estimating 39 million tonnes of paper and cardboard used annually by EU countries by 2030 .

The study conducted by DS Smith, 'Wasted Paper: A Pathway To Better Recycling', also reveals that recycling rates may be higher among younger people. In fact, less than two thirds (62%) of Europeans aged 18 to 24 recycle the majority of the paper and cardboard they use, compared to 88% of over 65s. This could reflect a lack of understanding and trust in recycling , considering that only 62% of Gen Z is convinced that the waste they produce is disposed of correctly by the relevant organisations, compared to 72% of the over 65s. By way of comparison, the percentage of Italians aged between 18 and 24 who recycle at least '80% of the paper and cardboard it uses is over 66%, of which 54.6% are convinced that the waste is disposed of correctly by the authorities and 31% do not have an opinion on the matter.

Italy is bucking the trend, with an average growth recycling rate of 0.4% per year and projected to reach 90% by 2030, standing out among all the countries analyzed in the research; However, there remains work to be done, with a projection of 3.9 million tonnes of non-recycled material, worth €720 million between now and 2030. Overall, recycling rates and demand differ between nations European countries, with Germany producing as much paper and cardboard packaging material as the 24 countries that produce the least waste combined. However, this country has an above-average recycling rate of 84%, better than other large producers such as France (82%), the United Kingdom (74%) and Spain (72%).

To increase recycling rates, DS Smith calls on European and national legislators and local governments to work together on the implementation of the following four recommendations: “Where not already foreseen, legislate to make sorting mandatory at household and in the streets; introduce coherent recycling systems at national level; standardize labels with recycling indications and increase consumer education initiatives; create a clear legislative framework with the aim of supporting companies' investments in recycling”.

For John Melia, Strategy Development and Innovation Director of DS Smith's Recycling Division, “paper and cardboard are the most recycled packaging materials in Europe and one of the materials that best lend themselves to circularity. However, while four paper and cardboard items are already recycled, there remains enormous room for improvement, with the potential to create economic value and thousands of jobs, while conserving the planet's precious resources. If legislators, local authorities, companies and consumers work together, we are convinced that we can ensure that no packaging becomes waste”. “In the context of the research conducted, Italy proves to be particularly virtuous with a recycling rate that starts from a projection of over 80% in 2023, compared to almost 5 million tonnes produced, and a trend projection that should see us reach 90% in 2030, obtaining the best result among the countries that participated in the survey. This result testifies to the effectiveness of the regulations and the sensitivity of citizens towards the issues of environmental sustainability and the circular economy. For DS Smith this is an incentive to invite legislators, industry and citizens to do even more to minimize the quantities of paper and cardboard that will remain unrecycled in 2030”, adds Paolo Marini, Managing Director of DS Smith Packaging Italia.

DS Smith Packaging is constantly working to reduce the environmental impact of the packaging it produces, applying circularity criteria to the design. In particular, it recently created a circular design model based on five principles: adequately protect your product; optimize pack size and weight; think about efficiency along the supply chain; recycle and reuse materials; continue working on research. The research 'Wasted Paper: A Pathway To Better Recycling' was commissioned by DS Smith and conducted by White Space Strategy based on data collected through interviews with 50 experts (politicians, NGOs, waste management companies, local authorities and other parties interested) and consumer surveys with 2,000 adults across the UK. At a local level, research was conducted in Croatia, France, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.